Unseasonable heat continues Thursday before we get into the start of our weekend. After another warm start this morning we will heat back up to the 90s under a mix of sun and clouds.

In addition to the heat, gusty south winds and dry conditions will lead to high fire danger. Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect to the west through this evening.

We will need to be weather aware during the late afternoon and evening hours. A cold front will begin to swing through and our next chance for strong to severe storms will occur during this time. The greatest risk will be to the north, especially closer to the Kansas/Nebraska line.

While an early shower cannot be ruled out to the west, stronger storms are not expected to develop until after 4pm. Once storms develop they will become severe quickly and be capable of large hail and damaging winds.

A few storms may blossom farther south of I-70 through the evening and could prompt a warning or two for hail and wind. The severe threat should wane through the overnight as showers and storms track east. By Friday, everyone will notice a cooler change but highs will still be about 10 degrees above average.

Friday will also be another weather aware day. Strong to severe storms will be possible between Central and Eastern Kansas as the front takes its time exiting the area. If you have outdoor plans to enjoy the cooler conditions, please have more than one way to receive warnings.

The severe risk late in the afternoon and evening looks isolated. A slightly greater risk of severe weather resides closer to Southeast Kansas into the overnight.

Most of Saturday stays dry during the day but a quick-moving pulse of energy could spark more storms during the evening and some could be strong to severe. Wind and hail look to be the main threats again. Rain and rumbles linger through the overnight.

Another complex of showers and storms looks possible Monday night into Tuesday. There may be some more pieces of energy that slide through the area to provide a chance of storms at times after Tuesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: S 15-25

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: S/N 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: N/NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy.