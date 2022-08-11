With many kids heading back to the bus stop this morning, the school year will start in classic Kansas fashion with a hot day ahead. Commuters will be able to have their windows down this morning but will likely have the windows up with the a/c on later today.

We will not only continue this hot and dry pattern today but through the weekend as well.

It is all because of high pressure which is acting as a heat dome and blocking rain. We will have to wait until next week for high pressure to breakdown and changes to take its place.

It will take some time but it will be worth it once our next front begins to move in. This will not start to happen until Monday night. There will be a chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday which is looking spotty but will be welcomed by all.

As the front keeps sinking south our winds will switch out of the north and bring a more comfortable feel to the air as temperatures cool down.

We will have to endure widespread triple digit heat Sunday and Monday but then highs will cool off into the 80s by the middle of next week. There could even be some highs in the 70s to the northwest.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 97 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 98 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 69 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 101 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 102 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.