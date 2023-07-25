One hot, humid day down and a lot more to go. A Heat Advisory has already been extended through the rest of the work week. Keep in mind, counties that are not under the Heat Advisory are where it will not be as humid but it will still be very hot.

The combination of high heat and humidity is what will make conditions dangerous. Highs in the 90s and 100s will be common through the week and the heat will be put on repeat day after day.

By the weekend there will be more highs in the 90s rather than the triple digits but this will be the coolest that it will be for the foreseeable future. The Dog Days of Summer are in full swing.

There will not be much rain this week but there will still be some opportunities. The next chance will be to the northwest this evening.

One or two storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main storm threats.

Any stronger storms will gradually weaken through the overnight and a shower or two will attempt to track farther east into Wednesday.

By Wednesday evening we will continue the pattern of another chance for a stronger storm to the northwest followed by a shower or a weaker storm tracking east into Thursday.

Between the heat and limited storm chances, this pattern does not look to breakdown anytime soon.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 100 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 78 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 100 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 76 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 98 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 97 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.