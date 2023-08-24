There is not much change to the forecast just yet. Heat Warnings remain in effect through Friday evening.

There is also a Heat Advisory for Furnas county in Southwest Nebraska and Kay county in Oklahoma that will remain in effect too.

Expect a similar feel to the air compared to what we experienced mid-week. High temperatures will return to the 100s and upper 90s.

Friday will be another hot day before temperatures start to cool down. A front will sink south through the weekend. Saturday’s highs will range from the 80s to the lower 100s, it will be warmest in South Central Kansas and coolest to the northwest. Everyone will cool down by Sunday though.

The front is currently sitting just to our north and will be slow to cut through the Sunflower State.

It will continue to be around the Kansas/Nebraska line Friday and will spark some storms late in the day. First to the northwest late in the afternoon and then in portions of North Central and Southwest Kansas during the evening.

A strong to severe storm capable of damaging wind gusts and hail will be possible. So far, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas mainly north of I-70 under a Marginal Risk of severe weather.

Any stronger storms should gradually weaken through the night. Rain will mainly stay north of Wichita. A few showers will linger through the day Saturday before a better chance for spotty storms during the evening and overnight.

We will have another chance for spotty storms to wrap up the weekend but much of next week is looking pretty dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 103 Wind: SW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 77 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 104 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 75 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, breezy.