The holiday will be a hot one with high temperatures easily reaching the 90s, there will be a few triple digit highs too. The heat probably will not stop July 4th festivities from happening outdoors so be sure to pack the sunscreen, sunglasses, and stay hydrated. Be ready for a strong south breeze too.

This will not be the only day this week that we will have to endure high heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory will be in effect through Wednesday. There will continue to be toasty temperatures even after mid-week. There is a front nearby to the north that will slowly move in our direction over the next few days and we will just continue to bake ahead of it.

There will not be much rain to help cool us down but there will be some slim chances to watch out for. Most fireworks displays this evening will happen under a mix of stars and clouds. However, there is a small chance of a late-day storm mainly to the west but most of the area will be dry.

The chance for a few showers and storms in Northwest Kansas looks a little better by Tuesday evening. We will need to keep an eye on our northernmost counties through the overnight.

There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather for our Nebraska counties. A storm or two around the Kansas/Nebraska line could be capable of damaging winds and hail.

Even with these spotty storm chances, the bigger weather story will be the summer sizzle that will not let up that much.

The front will dip down farther south into the Sunflower State later this week, increasing the chance of a shower or storm for the Wichita Metro and only shaving a few degrees off of our high temperatures.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 97 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 76 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 99 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 76 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.