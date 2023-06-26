It will not be too bad of a start to the new week compared to what is ahead. Monday will be warm but high temperatures will be close to average for this time of year.

Skies will be sunny all day too thanks to high pressure and the breeze will not be too strong.

There is small chance for a late shower or storm to the southwest, especially during the evening and overnight. There is a small chance that a few raindrops track farther east into the start of Tuesday.

Temperatures will continue to be close to the norm Tuesday but brace yourselves for high heat that will arrive by mid-week. We may see triple digit highs for the first time this year. When you factor in the humidity heat indices will be up to around 103 to 105. However, at least it will be brief, many of us cool back down to the 80s by the weekend.

There will be some spotty rain chances this week but overall, the week ahead is not looking too damp. Scattered showers and storms will be around all day Tuesday. Rainfall could be heavy at times but it will also be dry at times too.

The Storm Prediction Center has included a portion of Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska in a Marginal Risk of severe weather. All forms of severe weather will be possible and a stronger storm cannot be completely ruled out elsewhere.

Tuesday’s showers will wrap up by Wednesday. Rain chances will pick back up again into and over the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 91 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 67 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.