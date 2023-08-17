There is not much change to the forecast when it comes to a heat dome gradually pushing warmth our way. Many of our high temperatures today will reach the 90s. There may be some slightly cooler upper 80s to the northwest.

Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska will not be as warm as everyone else due to a boundary tracking through the region. Other than a northerly breeze and a few clouds, that is about all it will bring.

High heat moves in by the weekend when more high temperatures reach the triple digits. The humidity will bring some heat indices up to 105. It will take a while for the heat dome to break down.

Moisture will continue to stay to our west and to our north at times. There is a small chance for a shower or storm to clip far Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska Friday night but this is looking unlikely right now.

We may have to wait until the end of next week for rain chances and a dip in temperatures to return to the forecast.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 94 Wind: S/NE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 63 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 95 Wind: E/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 72 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 102 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 101 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.