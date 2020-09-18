KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: The impact of drastically changing conditions

Temperatures last week warmed to 100 in Goodland before dropping to 32 just a few days later behind a cold front. Drastic changes like these are not uncommon in Kansas, but these big temperature swings will impact more than the plans and clothing layers for the day. Heat causes things to expand. The warmer the air, the faster the particles will move. This means that the material will expand.

Conversely, colder air will cause something to contract. This is caused by slower moving particles that cause an area, especially of air, to condense. This process is most common in gases, but can also be observed in liquid and solids.

Usually there is minimal effect in objects as seasons change and the weather slowly warms or cools. However, when the temperatures swing one way or another very quickly, like what we saw last week, a there will be a bigger impact on materials such as the pipes in your house. This could lead to your house making noises that sound like aches and groans. Another impact, possibly one of the most obvious is the impact to tire pressure. During cold mornings after a hot day, the tires on your car could be at a low pressure, however as you start driving and creating heat from friction and warming it up, the tire pressure will increase as well. This is because the air in your tire is heating up, expanding, and creating more pressure on the tire tube.