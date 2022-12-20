Brutal cold is expected to work into the Sunflower State this week. Northerly winds keep temps cold for Tuesday. We are seeing more cloud cover from the I-135 corridor eastward, otherwise, we are seeing sunshine across western Kansas, but temps are in the freezer. High temperatures sit in the low 30s and upper 20s this afternoon, well below our normal highs in the lower to middle 40s. Extreme southwest and far northwest Kansas will still manage readings above 40 degrees.

Southerly winds will nudge temperatures upwards into the 40s in many locations on Wednesday before our next cold front arrives Wednesday night.

Temperatures come crashing down for the middle of the week in its wake. Arctic air punches south and invades most of the United States Wednesday night into Thursday. This will drop temperatures into the single digits by the middle of next week, with even colder wind chills. The strong Arctic front plows into northwest Kansas Wednesday evening with a burst of snow and blowing snow along and behind the front as winds increase rapidly and temperatures plummet.

The front will continue to plow south through Kansas the remainder of Wednesday night bringing the strengthening wind, rapidly falling temperatures, snow and blowing snow with it.

Wind Chill Watches and Warnings are in place for the entire state. They start on Wednesday night and last through Saturday afternoon. Wind chills will be in the negatives from 10 below zero to 40 below zero range.

This cold front also brings snowfall to the region. As the boundary enters into the state Wednesday night, snowfall will move into our far northern areas. Northerly winds will quickly drop temperatures as they rush southwards. Snowfall will spread across the state as the boundary sinks south. The highest amounts will be in northeastern Kansas, while those in Central Kansas could see a few inches of snow. Western Kansas will not see nearly as much as the rest of the state. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for a large portion of the state from Wednesday night through Friday morning. Strong winds up to 50 MPH paired with heavy snowfall will cause blowing snow to decrease visibility. Be careful traveling!

Now is the time to prepare for the bitter cold. Be sure to winterize your car and home, dig out the hat and gloves, and make plans for your livestock and pets.



Wichita:

This afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Hi: 30 Wind: N 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 22 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain/snow. Hi: 36 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of snow. Lo: -1 Wind: S/N 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 5 Lo: -7 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 8 Lo: -1 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 18 Lo: 5 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

Sun: Hi: 35 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 40 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston