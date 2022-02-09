Quick disturbance overnight brings a chance for sprinkles or a light rain shower. Amounts are meager. As temps cool, north central Kansas may see a snow shower.

Temps drop slightly Thursday before warning Friday. Fire concerns are elevated Friday as the next cold front comes in, cooling us off Saturday.

Saturday will be chilly and below average. Temps bounce back into early next week. We will need to watch the February 16-17 timeframe as winds will be more favorable to usher in moisture to a strong storm system. Rain starts and snow will finish it. Winds will become intense and gust above 50 before the drastic temperature change cools us off. We will also need to watch February 23-25 as another storm system may cross our path and have some moisture to work with in our deepening drought.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 30 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 58 Wind: N/W 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 25 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 58 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 56 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy.