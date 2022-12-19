Brutal cold is expected to work into the Sunflower State later this week. Light rainfall and snowfall tracked through portions of Central and Eastern Kansas this Monday morning as a quick disturbance moved northeast across Kansas. Much of Kansas will enjoy average to above average temperatures this Monday afternoon in the wake of the overnight and Monday morning system but the first cold front is already bringing colder air into Northwest Kansas.

There will still be some cloud cover at times in south central Kansas Tuesday but the main change will be colder temperatures.

Temperatures will fall well into the teens late Wednesday and Wednesday night as a very potent Arctic cold front plows into Kansas from the northwest. Along and behind the front we will see periods of wind-blown snowfall and much colder winds pick up rapidly out of the north.

The front plows through northwest Kansas later Wednesday afternoon and reaches Wichita and south central Kansas late Wednesday night. Snowfall amounts should be on the order of 1-3 inches but the accompanying strong north winds can cause blowing snow which will greatly reduce visibility along with slippery travel. Snow will end during the day Thursday as the brutally cold Arctic air overspreads the area. Most of Kansas will see highs in the single digits Thursday and Friday with dangerous wind chills well below zero.

Wind Chill Watches have been issued Wednesday night through Friday across most of Kansas for dangerous wind chill values of 10 to 30 below zero.

A winter Storm Watch already been issued for snow and blowing snow the second half of this week across most of Kansas.

Now is the time to winterize your car and house if you have not done so already.

Current Forecast for Wichita and SouthCentral Kansas

12/19/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Clouds and a few breaks of sun. Hi: 46 Wind S/SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 20 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. Hi: 40 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 23 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly:

Wed: Hi: 30 Lo: -1 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 7 Lo: -7 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 9 Lo: -1 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 19 Lo: 8 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

Sun: Hi: 29 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 32 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston