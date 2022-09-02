Before our three day weekend gets started, Friday will be a weather aware day. Most of the area is under a Marginal Risk of severe weather. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible later this afternoon and evening.

An approaching front to the north will spark this next chance for storms. There is some moisture to the southeast but we will stay dry through the morning and into the afternoon.

After 3pm is when our counties to the north should keep an eye to the sky. There will be an increasing chance of storms with an isolated threat of damaging winds and hail.

Storms will track south through the evening and they should lose some of their strength after sundown but there will still be an isolated severe risk that we will have to watch out for.

We will be drier by early Saturday morning. High temperatures will be in the 90s today and then a few degrees cooler by tomorrow but Labor Day Weekend will still be warm with highs around 90.

While most of the holiday weekend will be dry there is a small chance of a late afternoon and evening shower or storm in southern parts of the area. However, this chance is not much of a concern.

Another stagnant weather pattern follows next week with dry conditions and warm temperatures around 90. We will have to wait for another system to come through and shake up the forecast.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 64 Wind: SE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 89 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 62 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.