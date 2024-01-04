Our first storm system of the area is inching closer to the area and will bring our first batch of snow and rain this year.

Before the wintry and wet weather gets started, we will once again need to watch out reduced visibility due to dense fog. Freezing morning temperatures could lead to some slick spots, especially on elevated surfaces.

The upcoming storm system will also start to pull colder air into the area. Western Kansas will not be able to make it out of the 30s.

Moisture moves in from the southwest later this afternoon and evening. It may start as rain but there will be a quick switch to a mix and then snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the area due to the potential for accumulating snow and slick conditions spreading through more of our counties during the night and into Friday.

Precipitation for the Wichita Metro will start as rain late tonight but this part of the area will also see a switch to wintry weather by the time commuters hit the road early Friday morning. Please plan to allow for extra travel time if you must be on the roads.

Temperatures tomorrow morning will bottom out and drop to and below freezing. Be sure to use extra caution on bridges and overpasses.

Moisture will start to taper through Friday and we may see a little more rain start to mix with any lingering snow as temperatures rise above freezing, it will still be a cold day in the 30s though.

The highest snow totals of 2″ to 4″ are expected across the southern half of the area. A few isolated spots could exceed 4″ to the southwest around the Kansas/Oklahoma line.

This will be the beginning of an active pattern that will kick back into gear by the start of next week.

Saturday will be dry and most of Sunday too but by Sunday night another storm system will start to take shape with snow and rain developing. Travel early next week will be hazardous and the winter chill will stick around.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 44 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 31 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 35 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 28 Wind: W/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 38 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 43 Lo: 33 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 42 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 33 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 38 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 37 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, breezy.