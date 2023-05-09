WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The KSN Storm Track 3 team is continuing to track severe weather across Kansas.
VIEWER PHOTOS
STORM REPORTS
11:02 a.m.
- Mankato – Jewell County – tennis ball-sized hail
- Palco – Rooks County – quarter size hail
10:08 a.m.
- Nickel-size hail was reported at Lenora in Norton County at 9:55 a.m.
9:22 a.m.
- Oberlin – Decatur County – golf ball-size hail
- Benkelman – Dundy County (Nebraska) – 2 inches of rain
- 4 E Hollinger – Furnas County (Nebraska) – quarter-size hail
8:44 a.m.
- Edison – Furnas County (Nebraska) – half-dollar size hail
- 3 N Ludell – Rawlins County – quarter-size hail
- 5 S Traer – Decatur County – quarter-size hail
8:26 a.m.
- 4 SSW Abilene – Dickinson County – quarter-size hail
- Menlo – Thomas County – ping pong ball size hail
7:45 a.m.
- Enterprise – Dickinson County – half-dollar size hail
- Gem – Thomas County – golf ball-size hail
7:06 a.m.
- Scott City – Scott County – quarter-size hail
TRACKING SEVERE WEATHER
