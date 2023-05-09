KSN Skyview Hays camera

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The KSN Storm Track 3 team is continuing to track severe weather across Kansas.

For the latest weather warning and alerts, you can keep updated by following the KSN Storm Track 3 on Twitter.

VIEWER PHOTOS

Shelf cloud near Phillipsburg (Courtesy: Ty Brown)

Shelf cloud in Rawlins County (Courtesy: Tyler Sattler)

KSN Skyview camera showing severe storms northwest of Hays. (KSN Photo)

STORM REPORTS

11:02 a.m.

Mankato – Jewell County – tennis ball-sized hail

Palco – Rooks County – quarter size hail

10:08 a.m.

Nickel-size hail was reported at Lenora in Norton County at 9:55 a.m.

9:22 a.m.

Oberlin – Decatur County – golf ball-size hail

Benkelman – Dundy County (Nebraska) – 2 inches of rain

4 E Hollinger – Furnas County (Nebraska) – quarter-size hail

8:44 a.m.

Edison – Furnas County (Nebraska) – half-dollar size hail

3 N Ludell – Rawlins County – quarter-size hail

5 S Traer – Decatur County – quarter-size hail

8:26 a.m.

4 SSW Abilene – Dickinson County – quarter-size hail

Menlo – Thomas County – ping pong ball size hail

7:45 a.m.

Enterprise – Dickinson County – half-dollar size hail

Gem – Thomas County – golf ball-size hail

7:06 a.m.

Scott City – Scott County – quarter-size hail

TRACKING SEVERE WEATHER

RADARS

CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES

WATCHING THE KANSAS SKIES

SEND US YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS

FREE APPS

KSN STORM TRACKER 3 WEATHER APP

KSN NEWS APP

SOCIAL MEDIA

KSN STORM TRACK 3 TWITTER

KSN NEWS TWITTER

KSN NEWS FACEBOOK

KEEPING YOU SAFE

TORNADO SAFETY TIPS

SEVERE WEATHER TIPS