Expect a cool and comfy start to our Wednesday now that the most recent cold front has pushed through the area. Jackets may need to come out to the northwest where some overnight low temperatures have dipped all the way down the 40s.

The front has also taken any chance for moisture with it. Winds have been out of the north but will gradually switch back out of the south later today as high pressure takes over.

The brief northerly shift of our winds continue to help us out in the temperature department when it comes to our afternoon highs. Everyone will be near the norm in the 80s and it will not feel too toasty out there.

Skies will be sunny and fair all day but there will be some smoke in the upper levels of our atmosphere. You will notice more of a hazy hue rather than a bright blue sky.

Rain chances will be slim the rest of the work week. The next chance will be tonight into early Thursday between Western and Central Kansas.

Once winds switch out of the south there will also be a brief surge of warmth that will cause high temperatures to jump above average Thursday. We will slowly cool down after that and a stronger front over the weekend will bring pleasant high temperatures to the area into next week.

The bigger cooldown will also be accompanied by better chances for rain. Despite being mainly dry through Friday there will be another small chance for a thunderstorm mainly between Central and Eastern Kansas Thursday night into early Friday.

There will be some moisture nearby to our north and south that could blossom some activity into our area. There is an isolated severe storm risk that currently skims the far southeast corner of the area.

We will have to wait until Saturday night before rain and storm chances start to ramp up. After that, expect damp conditions into early next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 88 Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 63 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 95 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: SE/E 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 60 Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.