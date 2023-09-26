We continue the trend of cool mornings and warm afternoons today. Sunshine dominates again as high temperatures stay above average in the 80s and low 90s.

Much of the region remains quiet. However, there is a weak boundary that will hang across the Sunflower State today. This feature will attempt to bring a few more clouds and a bit more of a breeze to the area this afternoon.

It will also attempt to spark a shower or storm later this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected and most of us will stay dry.

If a storm is able to develop it may survive through the evening but should fizzle out by the time we head into the overnight. There could be some moisture nearby to our south and east into early Wednesday but the majority of the area will continue to stay dry.

This weak weather maker will have little impact on our temperatures and we will stay in a stagnant, summer-like pattern through the rest of the week.

There will be some chances for moisture to the north and west by the weekend. We will also need to monitor growing fire concerns, especially to the west, due to windy conditions later this week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 91 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 89 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 63 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, windy.