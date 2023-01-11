There is no moisture yet early this morning but it is on the way. Our next system will soon swing through and bring some rain and snow to the area.

Rainfall amounts will not be significant and most snowfall totals are expected to be minor. However, a narrow band of as much as 2″ to 4″ will fall to the north. It will be much drier farther south, especially around the state line.

While a spotty shower cannot be ruled out early in the day, most of us will stay dry through the morning and into the afternoon. As the afternoon progresses there will be an increasing chance of moisture with the best chance to the northwest where wintry weather will get started.

As moisture blossoms, most of our high temperatures will still be pleasant for this time of year. The northwest corner of the area will begin to cool down and temperatures will resemble that part of the area for everyone tomorrow as cooler air keeps getting dragged back into the area.

Winds will pick up too as this next system swings in with the strongest gusts up to 50+ mph being to the southwest.

Since it will be much drier closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma line, the combination of gusty winds with dry conditions will increase fire danger for our Oklahoma counties along the Panhandle. Kansas counties along the state line should be aware of this grass fire risk too.

The threat of grass fires will decrease through the evening while the potential for moisture will be on the rise. The majority of snow and rain will be to the north through the evening but areas south of I-70 will not be completely dry.

A rain/snow shower will attempt to swing as far south as the Wichita Metro during the overnight. Most of the moisture will be gone by the time the Thursday morning commute gets going but depending on where your commute takes you tomorrow morning, it is safe to expect a slightly slower commute.

The cooldown will be widespread Thursday and linger into Friday before temperatures rebound over the weekend.

As another system swings through into Monday it will attempt to spark some moisture and once again erase some of the warmth we gain over the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 57 Wind: NE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 32 Wind: NE/NW 15-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 45 Wind: NW 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 20 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 54 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 30 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 47 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 48 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy.