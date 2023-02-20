Conditions are pretty quiet across much of the Plains. Nice conditions that wrapped up the weekend will carry over into the start of the new week.

Temperatures will not be too chilly this morning and we will see a nice rebound through the day. Afternoon highs will be pleasant in the 50s and 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be light too.

Temperatures will continue to warm Tuesday. Winds of change Wednesday will favor Wichita with highs reaching the 70s but a wind shift to the northwest will drop highs to the 30s. Everyone will be colder during the second half of the week but we will rebound quickly over the weekend.

In addition to our fluctuating temperatures there will be more changes to expect this week. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued to the southwest for Tuesday due to breezy and dry conditions.

Moisture moves in by mid-week. A chance of rain will mainly impact the eastern half of the area with snow showers to the northwest. Southwest Kansas will be the driest part of the area.

Snow showers in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska will linger through Wednesday evening but then lift away from us during the overnight. We will dry back out by Thursday.

There is another system that will skim the area into the weekend. So far, a chance of rain looks to mainly impact South Central Kansas while the rest of the area stays dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 65 Wind: SE/SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: W/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 69 Wind: E/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 53 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 22 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 16 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 40 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 58 Lo: 41 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 60 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 33 Mostly cloudy, windy.