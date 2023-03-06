It will not be as warm as how we wrapped up the weekend but it will still be a pleasant day to start the new week. It will not be as windy either but there will still be a breeze.

The culprit of our cooler Monday is a front that came through. It also came through dry but these conditions will be short-lived into the start of this week.

Our next chance of rain moves in by Tuesday. While chances will favor Central and Eastern Kansas, it may not be completely dry to the west.

Considerable cloudiness Wednesday will mean the chance for moisture will need to continue to be monitored. A rain/snow shower cannot be ruled out to the north and west.

Brace yourselves for another cooldown. Tuesday will turn chilly and there will not be much of an improvement the rest of the week.

There will be more chances for moisture through the rest of the week but it should move out just in time for the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 65 Wind: N 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 35 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 46 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 51 Lo: 42 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 53 Lo: 32 Cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 47 Lo: 27 Cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 49 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 49 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.