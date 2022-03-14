Temperatures to start the new work week will not be too bad today. Most of us will start the day above freezing before warming into the 50s and 60s. We will be close to average for this time of year.

As a disturbance tracks west to east it will bring a gusty wind shift, some clouds, and a slim chance of rain that most of us will miss out on. Fire danger will be elevated due to windy and dry conditions.

Warmth continues to build through the middle of this week when highs reach the 70s. Another front starts to cool us back down through the latter part of the work week but even our cooler days this week will not fall too far below average.

Thursday’s front will also be accompanied by rain and it will be our best chance this week. Some snowflakes could mix in to the northwest. There could be a few lingering showers into early Friday morning but the rest of the day will be dry.

We have another nice weekend ahead with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 63 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 35 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 64 Wind: N/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 42 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 36 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 40 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.