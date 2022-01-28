We will have a nice start to our weekend. After a cold morning in the teens and 20s, most of our highs will be in the 40s with a few 50s possible. It will be a little cooler where there is still snow on the ground.

A few light snowflakes have been tracking through Central and Eastern Kansas. These are not a concern and should wrap up by late morning.

Thanks to high pressure building into the region, lots of sunshine in addition to warming temperatures will help melt more snow.

Skies will stay clear tonight and winds will be light, helping temperatures dip back down below freezing into the teens and 20s.

Expect even more warming over the weekend and into the start of next week. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

This is great news for anyone that will be heading up to Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s game. It will be a little cooler in Kansas City but still nice for this time of year.

Spend some time outside this weekend before our next system drags colder air into the Plains. This will begin to happen Tuesday but most of us should stay above freezing. There will be a chance of rain to the east and possibly a rain/snow shower to the north and west.

Moisture blossoms Tuesday night as colder air spills into the sunflower state. This is when wintry weather is more likely as a switch to snow takes place.

Snow showers will be possible across the area Wednesday and it will take most of the day for the snow to move out.

Even though we are looking at the potential of more travel troubles, we also need the moisture. An arctic chill that returns Wednesday will last at least through Friday. Highs will stay below freezing with overnights and early mornings in the single digits. Stronger winds between Tuesday and Wednesday will make temperatures feel even colder.