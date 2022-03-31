As expected, we are starting our Thursday with some snow showers moving through the area. Most totals so far have been between 0.5″ and 1″ but there have been a few exceeding 1″ where snow has been heavier. The same totals are expected in Central Kansas where flakes continue to fall. While widespread travel troubles are not expected there could still be some slick spots on elevated surfaces.

Snow wraps up later this morning and will quickly melt as sunshine gradually returns and highs warm into the 50s and 60s. Winds will not be as gusty but a northwest breeze will continue to keep many of us slightly below average.

It will not take long for our next disturbance to move in. A chance of rain begins early Friday to the west and then tracks east through the day. Showers move out during the night and Saturday should start much drier with less clouds.

Widespread highs in the 60s return by tomorrow and as more disturbances sweep through the area, temperatures will not take much of a hit.

After Friday, another chance of rain will return Sunday. Much of the day should be dry but chances will rise after sundown and linger through Monday. Tuesday into Wednesday could be slightly unsettled but the latter part of the week is looking drier.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow. Hi: 57 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 35 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain. Hi: 66 Wind: SE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 38 Wind: S/NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 46 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 47 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 54 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy.