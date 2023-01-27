Take some time to enjoy the warmest day of the week as we get ready to head into the weekend. It will take a while before we see high temperatures this mild again.

The day starts around the freezing mark with a little snow to the northwest. The chance of seeing a few flakes to the north should wrap up by mid morning. The rest of the day will be partly sunny.

Friday night will be quiet and cold before big changes begin. An arctic front will slide north to south through Saturday. Wichita will still be able to rebound close to 50 but highs to the north will be as low as the 20s. Everyone will feel a bitter breeze by the end of the weekend as much colder air settles in.

Wind chills will be brutal and could drop as low as -15 to the northwest.

There will also be some snow associated with this colder change. The best chance late Saturday into Sunday will be to the northwest but there could still be a little moisture elsewhere too.

There will be another system to watch early next week that could bring more snow back to the area. By Tuesday the best chance looks to be in the southeast corner of the area. Temperatures will be slow to rebound and remain chilly but at least there will be an improvement between the start and end of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 52 Wind: W/SW 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 32 Wind: S/SW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 48 Wind: SW/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 14 Wind: NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 24 Lo: 8 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Mon: Hi: 23 Lo: 9 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 32 Lo: 15 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 34 Lo: 15 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 37 Lo: 17 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 42 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy.