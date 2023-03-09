As our next system swings through the region it will generate a little rain, ice, and snow. The best chance for wintry weather will be to the north and northwest.

This is where a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through this morning. Drive safely and be prepared to encounter slick roads. Most ice and snow accumulations will remain light but will still be enough to cause travel troubles.

The rest of the area is still seeing light rain, mist, and fog. Reduced visibility across much of the area will also require many of us to get out the door at least a few minutes early.

Moisture will move out by midday and sunshine will gradually break free from the clouds during the afternoon.

Afternoon highs will be pretty close to the norm. Most of us will be in the 50s with cooler 40s to the northwest.

Winds will gradually pick up too and will be gusty to the west. Let us be mindful of how dry it has been and recent fire concerns we have been seeing to the west.

Skies will be in good shape Friday and we will be in the 50s again. Our next system on deck will sweep through late Friday night through Saturday but will move out by Sunday.

Mainly rain will be possible but some snow could mix in to the north and west. The weekend will not be a washout.

Conditions will be quiet into the start of next week but we may need to watch out for a quick return to active weather by the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain. Hi: 54 Wind: E/NW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 29 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 56 Wind: NW/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 39 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 56 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 38 Party cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 66 Lo: 44 Party cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy.