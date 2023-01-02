Another system swings through the region today. Moisture has started to the west and will fill in and blossom across the rest of the area as the day progresses.

Even though most of us are dry early this morning, reduced visibility could slow you down. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect through midday to the west, fog will still be possible in the rest of the area.

The chance of wet and wintry weather will be on the rise by midday. Similar to where snow fell last week, ice and snow will be confined to Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska.

This is where a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect due to the potential for slick and icy conditions. Up to an inch or two of snow will be possible.

In addition to the snow there will also be a light ice glaze. Please use caution while driving through the northwest corner of the area.

High temperatures will be warm enough to support rain in the rest of the area. The day ahead will be a chilly one to the northwest.

Regardless of where you are today, allow extra time if you have to be on the roads.

Despite us now being in January, a rumble of thunder will be possible farther east late in the day. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out.

Moisture gradually ends tonight. A snow shower will attempt to wrap back around to the north through Tuesday.

Everyone turns chilly by tomorrow. Highs through mid-week will not be as mild but will still be close to average for many of us. We return to above average temps by the weekend.

After today, no major storm systems are expected. Go ahead and start making those weekend plans now.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 58 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 32 Wind: S/SW 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 42 Wind: W 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 41 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 35 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 49 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.