Conditions will stay unsettled as we head into our Tuesday. A chance for rain early in the day will mainly be to the south but there is a small chance for a shower or two to develop to the north.

Active weather today will not be widespread but more hit or miss. The chance for a shower or storm will also favor areas along and south of I-70.

We will need to keep an eye on areas around Texas county in Oklahoma. A strong to severe storm will be possible during the evening in the far southwest corner of the area. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the main threats.

Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures will warm close to average into the 70s.

Another spotty storm chance Wednesday looks best during the afternoon and into the evening.

Areas southwest will need to be monitored closely again during the evening for a strong to severe storm. While damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Another batch of storms will move in from the west during the evening. These will last into the overnight and will be slow to weaken.

With some activity lingering into early Thursday, this will keep keep a chance for spotty showers and storms alive.

High temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s with the warmest temperatures occurring during the second half of the holiday weekend. We will also keep rain and storm chances through the upcoming holiday weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 78 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 59 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: NE/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.