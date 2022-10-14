We sound like a broken record, but our fire risk remains the main concern as we push into Friday. Dry air, gusty winds and a horribly dry ground will allow for fires to get out of hand quickly.

Fire Weather Warnings remain in place through Friday evening for most of the state. Even if you are not under the warning, please no burning.

Winds stay strong out of the west today from 10 to 25 mph. Enjoy plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. It will be our warmest day of the next seven. We should all hit at least 80 degrees.

Friday will be dry and sunny. Expect breezy conditions, but any evening plans will be great. Saturday remains mainly dry as well. Later in the evening we need to watch for a random shower or storm near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. Most stay dry.

That slim rain chance is along an advancing cold front. The front clears Sunday and leaves chilly air for the beginning and middle of next week. Some warmer air works in late.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 83 Wind: W 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 47 Wind: SW/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 76 Wind: E/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 48 Wind: S/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 43 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 35 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 63 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 76 Lo: 47 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Meteorologist Ronelle Williams