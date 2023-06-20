It is another dry and quiet start to the day. We will notice a few more clouds and skies will not be as blue but we have another decent day ahead.

It will just be another very warm day. Most high temperatures will reach the 90s, it will be breezy too.

An isolated storm chance will develop to the west during the evening. Severe weather is not expected and most will miss out on rain but those that don’t could experience downpours.

There is a chance that a shower or two survives through the night and some raindrops will be possible in Central Kansas into Wednesday morning.

More stormy waves will develop during the evening hours and then trend weaker during the night and into the following mornings farther east. This activity will help temperatures cool off a bit the second half of the week but it will still be warm.

It is important that Western Kansas is weather aware Wednesday evening. Anytime after 4pm or 5pm, new storms will develop.

There is a risk of a few strong to severe storms. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats.

There will be a storm complex nearby to the northwest late Wednesday night into Thursday. This will bring some storms into Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska by early Thursday. Some of this activity will attempt to move into Central Kansas through midday but storms should lose much of their steam along the way.

Another severe risk to the west develops by Thursday evening as this active pattern continues. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible if an isolated severe storm is able to get going.

We are always looking ahead to the weekend and so far, it does not look to be too stormy but it will still be very warm if you have outdoor plans.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 93 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 91 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 68 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 97 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.