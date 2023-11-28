Many of us are just quiet and cold this morning but there are a couple of things we need to watch out for as we get the day started. There is still potential for some slick roads due to refreezing, especially in residential areas. We also need to watch out for patchy freezing fog. The best chance for this to occur will be around areas that still have a good deal of snow on the ground.

Any leftover snow will continue to impact temperatures too. Highs will range from the 40s to the low 50s. Western Kansas will see the warmest afternoon highs while areas farther east where the most snow fell will be cooler.

High pressure keeps active weather on hold. More sunshine will mean more melting today. However, there will also be more potential for refreezing over the next couple of nights and early mornings.

Temperatures continue to improve through mid-week. Our next disturbance will begin to move in Thursday.

A chance for rain should hold off until the second half of the day. Southwest, Central, and Eastern Kansas could see some showers by the evening. As temperatures drop during the night there could be a brief switch to rain/snow. Travel troubles are not expected to be like this past weekend but early morning drivers Friday may want to plan for a slightly slower drive just in case.

There will be a few weak waves of energy that move through the area into and over the weekend. These could result in some moisture materializing but chances are low so far. Temperatures are looking milder into next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 41 Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 19 Wind: SW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 43 Wind: W/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 30 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 47 Lo: 26 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 39 Lo: 27 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny.