Enjoy more cool comfort this morning before a slightly warmer turn later this afternoon. Everyone will gain around 10 degrees compared to yesterday but temperatures will not be too toasty, just closer to average.

Most of the day will be dry and sunny but later this afternoon and evening a wind shift will spark an isolated storm chance to the north.

A strong to severe storm capable of damaging winds and large hail will be possible. Any stronger storms should weaken after sundown. There is a small chance that some lingering energy slides south and sparks an additional shower or two during the night but this does not look likely.

Our next approaching front will be the culprit of the upcoming wind shift and as it moves in it will spark more showers and storms.

Friday will start mainly quiet again but parents and kids heading home will need to watch out for stormy weather later in the day. The front will be draped across the Sunflower State Friday and will spark more showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

There will be another severe risk mainly between Central and Eastern Kansas. Wind and hail will be the main threats.

Any stronger storms will weaken once we get into the overnight but moisture will continue to stream into the area in the form of spotty showers. Clouds and a chance of rain Saturday will help shave a few degrees off of our high temperatures.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend you may want to have a plan B since lightning will be possible. However, severe weather is not expected Saturday and the better chance of rain will favor areas south of I-70.

A lingering chance of rain Sunday will still mainly impact points south before drying out into the new work week. As temperatures rebound they will be warmer but bearable compared to dangerously hot days we have experienced the last few weeks.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 89 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 65 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 91 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.