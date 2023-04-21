Just a couple of days ago, Wichita almost reached a high of 90. We all wrap up the work week cooler after a recent cold front came through.

Winds were pretty light during the overnight but will pick back up again to 10-20 mph today. Breezy and mainly dry conditions will keep fire danger high, especially to the north.

There is a small chance for a shower or sprinkle early in the day to the south but most of us will stay dry. We will continue to see potential for a few spotty raindrops at times over the weekend but dry conditions look to win this battle.

Saturday starts colder with lows in the 20s and 30s. Winds will turn lighter again overnight too.

To account for low temperatures dropping near and below freezing, a Freeze Warning will be in effect tonight into Saturday morning.

This will be the trend for a little while, cool afternoons and chilly nights.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning. Any precious plants that you have outdoors you will want to cover them or bring them indoors.

Better rain chances start to line up by early next week. Showers that will be more widespread will build into the area Monday. We will see a few more days next week that look similar to Monday.

So far, the threat of severe weather is looking low while the potential for soaking rains is looking pretty good. This is a scenario that our area has desperately needed and we just have to wait a few more days.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers. Hi: 67 Wind: NW/W 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers. Lo: 34 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 58 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 32 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 63 Lo: 41 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 42 Cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers.

Tue: Hi: 58 Lo: 42 Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 60 Lo: 44 Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 69 Lo: 43 Mostly cloudy, breezy.