One system is moving out and another one is getting ready to move in. As low pressure to our south pulls away from us it has taken a lot of our moisture with it. However, there is a cold front to our northwest that will keep rain chances in the forecast through Friday.

There is still a chance for a spotty shower or sprinkle in South Central Kansas this morning. The rest of the area is dry.

Any traveling through Western Kansas will require some extra time just in case drivers encounter reduced visibility. A Dense Fog Advisory to the west will be in effect through 9am this morning.

Any fog will lift later this morning and any leftover South Central Kansas rain should move into Southeast Kansas by the afternoon. Clouds will start to break a bit as we get a brief break from the rain. There will be more sun to the west but areas farther east should be able to see at least a few peeks.

A drier day ahead with some sun returning will allow high temperatures to return to the 60s. Some afternoon highs to the west will get close to 70 due to seeing more sun.

By late afternoon and into the evening, the cold front will start to move in and it will bring showers back into the area. Wet weather will get started to the northwest.

Spotty showers will track through the rest of the area tonight and into Friday. Tomorrow will be damp, cloudy, and breezy as the front continues to move through the area.

Most temperatures will take a hit and be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than today but we do have warmer days ahead as we quickly return to the 60s and 70s.

Conditions will gradually turn drier again Friday night as the front keeps moving east. Any rain that is left Saturday morning will mainly be east of the Kansas Turnpike.

Even though we can use more moisture, at least we have a pleasant weekend ahead. There will be a stationary boundary to our west between the early to middle part of next week. It will spark some periodic chances for moisture nearby but it is looking unlikely that any of it moves into our area.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers. Hi: 62 Wind: NE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers. Lo: 44 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers. Hi: 61 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 41 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, breezy.