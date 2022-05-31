Showers and storms this morning are non-severe and severe weather is not expected but there could be a stronger storm capable of gusty winds and small hail. As a cold front continues to slowly slide through the area it will keep conditions unsettled today.

Heavy rainfall from overnight and early morning storms could result in some flooded roadways. Storms early this morning have blossomed as far south as the Wichita Metro. This is where a Flood Watch has been issued and it will be in effect into Wednesday night.

Early storms will not clear out until mid to late morning. We will need to stay weather aware later today. Another severe threat will unfold for areas surrounding and east of the Kansas Turnpike.

Midday should be drier but any time after 3pm is fair game for new thunderstorm development. Damaging winds and large hail are the main storm threats. The threat of an isolated tornado is lower than yesterday but it is not completely zero.

Storms in the southeast portion of the area will need to be monitored through the evening. Coverage of showers and storms will increase from south to north during the overnight. This will be the start of a wet and stormy Wednesday with scattered showers and storms around. Rainfall could be heavy at times, watch out for localized flooding.

As the front continues to dip south, the severe risk will do the same thing. Kay (Oklahoma) and Chautauqua counties are included in a Marginal Risk but severe weather is not expected in the rest of the area. Conditions turn drier by Thursday.

Once the front pushes through, our temperatures will drop. Tuesday afternoon will not be as toasty but there will still be some humidity ahead of the front.

Temperatures bottom out Wednesday into the 60s but it will not take long to return to the 70s and 80s. Conditions will be unsettled at times later this week with a shower or storm around. However, it is currently looking dry for the kickoff of Riverfest Friday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 66 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 57 Wind: N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 73 Lo: 54 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 77 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 67 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 82 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy.