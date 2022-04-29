Overnight storms are on the way out and the rest of the morning should be pretty dry until we get into the afternoon. A dryline advancing toward Central Kansas and an area of low pressure to the northwest will be the focus for storm development later today.

It is very important that we stay weather aware. The greatest risk of strong to severe storms will target areas between Central and Eastern Kansas. Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska will also need to be monitored too. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible.

With Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska closer to an area of low pressure, strong to severe storms could be possible as early as 2pm.

Central and Eastern Kansas will need to watch out for storms after 3pm. This part of the area will be in a more conditional environment. This means that any storms that are able to develop will quickly become severe and be capable of all forms of severe weather.

After dark, storms will form into a line and quickly track east. Strong to severe storms should be out of the area early in the overnight. There could still be a shower or rumble to the north into early Saturday morning but the area will not be as stormy.

There are some other weather issues that we will need to be mindful of the next few days. Unfortunately, Southwest Kansas will be the driest out of everyone today. Add in some gusty winds and fire danger will reach critical levels.

Before storms get going to the northwest, gusty winds could cause blowing dust. Blowing dust will be possible in Southwest Kansas too. High wind alerts will be in effect between today and tomorrow. Some of the strongest gusts up to 60 to 65 mph will be to the northwest between tonight and tomorrow.

Much of the day Sunday should be dry but the break between systems will be brief as showers and storms begin to work back into the area by Sunday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a severe risk for Southwest and portions of Central Kansas.

We will not see too significant of a change in our temperatures. It will be warm today in the 70s and 80s before cooling back down tomorrow. Highs range from the 60s to the 70s next week. This bouncing back and forth in temperatures will be influenced by more disturbances that will sweep through the region, sparking intermittent chances for showers and storms.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: SE/S 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 54 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 72 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 45 Wind: NW/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 74 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 69 Lo: 49 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 71 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy.