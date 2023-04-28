As a cold front tracks through the area is has brought another chance for rain with it. Showers early this morning have favored the Oklahoma Panhandle and there is also some spotty Central Kansas rain that has lined up with the front.

In addition to the showers that we will need to watch out for there are also some areas of reduced visibility this morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in Southeast Kansas and it is outside of our area but some patchy fog has trickled into the Wichita Metro and our easternmost counties.

Today’s rain will favor our Southwest and Central counties. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out but severe weather is not expected.

Winds have started to switch out of the north behind the front and they will be much stronger than days earlier this week. This strong northerly flow will act as a reinforcing shot of cool air with many afternoon highs only reaching the 50s.

The cold front will be to our east by the evening and moisture will be getting pulled out of the area. Rain chances will gradually drop through the night.

Winds will not be as strong during the night but there will still be a northerly breeze and skies will begin to clear out. This will cause many low temperatures to drop into the 30s. Some patchy frost will be possible to the north for those who dip closer to the freezing mark.

After a colder start Saturday morning, low temperatures will not be as cold and we have some pleasant afternoons on the way. We could use more moisture but the weekend will be a nice one.

We will not have to wait too long before more rain chances. A few showers will be possible early next week and we may hear some rumbles of thunder the latter part of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 59 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 41 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 70 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 43 Wind: N/NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers.

Wed: Hi: 76 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 77 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 77 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.