A front continues to sit over the Sunflower State and has been stationary at times. Many of us are off to a dry start but the front will help more storms develop later today.

Some rain is trying to push into Western Kansas early this morning but this is not much of a concern. There will be a better chance of scattered storms this afternoon.

As storms develop we will need to keep a close eye on them because this will be the start of a severe risk that will last through the evening.

Afternoon high temperatures will stay toasty in the 80s to the low 90s.

Storms will develop into a complex after sundown and sweep through the area from west to east. High winds and heavy rain will be the main concerns during this time.

Rain and rumbles will move into the Wichita Metro during the overnight and last into early Saturday morning. Most of this rain will gradually move out through mid to late morning.

A couple of cold fronts move in over the weekend and winds will begin to switch out of the north on Saturday. Temperatures will not be as toasty Saturday through Monday but we will eventually work our way back close to 90 again.

Despite gradually drying out through Saturday morning, more scattered storms develop during the afternoon. So far, the Storm Prediction Center does not have the area highlighted in a severe risk but a warning or two will still be possible so please stay weather aware.

Spotty rain and rumbles will be around through the night and into Sunday, which will be another active weather day with showers and storms around.

Storm chances do not look as good Monday but the rest of the upcoming week will still be unsettled at times.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S/NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.