Our next round of showers and storms will move in from the west. Rain has already started to the northwest.

As storms move in they will need to be monitored. Thursday will be another weather aware day with a risk of a strong to severe storm mainly to the west. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main storm threats.

Flooding will also be a concern to the west through this morning because rainfall could be heavy and steady at times. An Areal Flood Watch will be in effect for a few of our Western Kansas counties until 1pm today.

Through the morning and into the afternoon, stormy activity will spread southwest. They will attempt to track east into Central Kansas but will have trouble doing so. Collapsing storms from earlier in the day could still spark some spotty activity farther east later today.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler to the west thanks to the clouds and rain. Afternoon highs will be warmer to the east where it will be drier.

Another round of scattered storms moves in from the west later this evening. The potential for heavy rain and a strong to severe storm will once again be on the table.

As storms track east through the night they will begin to favor areas south of I-70 into early Friday.

The greatest risk of strong to severe storms will be to the west but an isolated severe storm risk will stretch farther east into Central Kansas.

Early storms Friday will last through midday but should then fall apart through the afternoon. Friday night into Saturday does not look as stormy but there will still be at least some nearby.

Rain and storm chances will also be at a minimum over the weekend but as those chances drop our temperatures will start to crank back up.

Much of next week is looking toasty with conditions not as unsettled at least through the middle of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 68 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 71 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.