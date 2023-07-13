There are not as many heat alerts that will be in effect today but a few of our counties to the southeast will remain under a Heat Advisory.

It will be another steamy day. The humidity will make highs in the 90s feel sticky and uncomfortable.

When it comes to chances for rain we are already seeing more move in from the west.

There will be some spotty showers and rumbles around through the morning and into the afternoon. Later in the afternoon and heading into the evening, stronger storms will begin to move in from the west and northwest.

A few of these new storms could be strong to severe. All forms of severe weather will be possible so an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially to the west where there is a Slight Risk.

Storms will form into another complex through the evening and track south into the overnight.

Friday will be just as hot and steamy with the exception of losing a degree or two to the west. Many of us will dip into the 80s by the weekend but another rise in temperatures is already in sight for next week.

Friday will also be another weather aware day with more showers and storms being possible. The greatest risk of a strong to severe storm will be to the south.

A shower or storm will be around in the morning but then a better chance for storms will move in from the north during the afternoon.

Storms will drop south through the rest of the day with strong to severe storms impacting South Central Kansas during the evening and into the overnight.

So far, severe weather is not expected Saturday but a chance for on/off showers and storms will last through the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 93 Wind: NE/SE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 72 Wind: SE/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 93 Wind: N/S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy.