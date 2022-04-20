Central and Eastern Kansas are not as stormy this morning but there is some light drizzle that has developed. Any moisture will get carried off to the east by the afternoon as another front tracks through the area.

High temperatures will still be warm despite our next cold front today. Winds will remain gusty too as they switch out of the north but should be more tame once we get into the evening.

The evening is also when we will have to keep a close eye on Southeast Kansas. A few storms will be nearby and one or two could be strong to severe. While this chance will only impact a small portion of the area, all forms of severe weather will be possible so it is important to monitor.

More of us will need to stay weather aware through Thursday. The boundary will begin to lift back over us Thursday morning, gradually switching our winds back out of the south and transporting more moisture and warmth into the area. Showers and storms will be possible, along with all forms of severe weather if a strong to severe storm develops.

Stormy activity lifts to the north by early Friday and most of the day should stay dry but it will be very windy. Attention will shift to another storm chance by Friday night. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed a Slight Risk of severe weather across a big chunk of the area. As another front approaches, storms will begin to fire to the west and northwest.

Late Friday night into Saturday, Central and Eastern Kansas will need to be monitored for potential strong to severe storms too. This next front swings through and could keep a storm chance through Sunday, mainly for the eastern edge of the area. Everyone will notice a drop in temperatures after highs peak Friday.

Conditions look to briefly settle down into the start of next week as we get a break from this train of disturbances.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 78 Wind: S/N 15-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 57 Wind: NE/E 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 77 Wind: E/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE/S 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 78 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 38 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.