Loud storms from the overnight have moved out of the area. However, if you encounter standing water or flooding please turn around and take a different route. Flood Warnings remain in effect for area rivers and creeks that are running high after recent rounds of rain.

Even though skies are drier this morning, dense fog will slow down drivers in Western Kansas.

After the fog lifts, some sunshine will help temperatures warm back up into the 80s.

We will go into the afternoon with dry conditions but our next round of storms will be getting started in Colorado. There is also a chance of developing storms in Western Kansas after 3pm. Stormy activity to the west will increase through the evening.

Strong to severe storms will be possible. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. The threat of an isolated tornado is low and cannot be completely taken off of the table.

Storms will need to be monitored through the night as they track east. There could be more flooding in the places that typically flood due to heavy rainfall.

We will gradually dry out into Tuesday morning but the active pattern continues. Another severe risk will unfold late in the day. While hail and wind are the main threats again, the threat of an isolated tornado is not zero.

New storms will begin to develop to the north and west late in the afternoon. This will be the beginning of another stormy night.

Early leftover storms Wednesday will need to be monitored too. There could be a warning or two as storms exit to the southeast.

Late Wednesday and during the night does not look as active. Most of us will be able to make it through the night without being woken up by storms. We will get back to active weather Thursday night though. So far, the weekend is looking drier and temperatures this week will be close to average.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: S/E 5-15

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: NE/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy.