Spotty showers and storms are around to start the day but not everyone will see wet weather. However, some rainfall could be heavy. Our next severe risk should hold off until later today.

While some showers and non-severe storms will linger through the morning and into the early afternoon, we will need to be weather aware after 3pm. This is when new storms will begin to develop and they will target points south.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a Marginal Risk of severe weather between Southern Kansas and Northern Oklahoma. This is where there will be the best chance of damaging winds and hail during the afternoon and evening. Storm strength should wane after dark but there will still be some showers and storms around, similar to the activity that we are seeing this morning.

More of us will see heat relief with the front dipping farther south but it will come at the price of the possibility of damaging storms. The warmest temperatures will be closest to the front to the south, the majority of the area will see highs in the 80s.

Thursday will be another weather aware day. The front will begin to slowly lift to the north. We will need to monitor afternoon and evening hours closely again.

In addition to wind and hail, an isolated tornado will also be possible tomorrow. With the front beginning to lift back to the north and northeast, this is where there will be the greatest risk of strong to severe storms.

Friday will be drier but it will be a toasty end to the work week with many highs close to triple digits. A more potent cold front will bring a bigger drop in temperatures over the weekend.

The second front will also spark more showers and storms. Mainly north and west Friday night and then they will be more widespread Saturday night. Storm strength and severity will need to be monitored.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 89 Wind: NE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: NE/S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 91 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 75 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 97 Lo: 70 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.