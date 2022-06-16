Heat alerts have returned to the area. High temperatures are expected to be in the 90s and 100s with heat indices up to 100+ all the way into early next week. It is a necessity to continue practicing heat safety, especially this weekend with a likelihood of more people spending time outdoors.

A front draped across Kansas provided some heat relief yesterday, especially for areas north and west where highs were in the 80s. However, the blast furnace is put back on high beginning today.

The heat will build back in due to the front lifting up to the north. For now, it is still draped across Kansas and keeping conditions unsettled with an isolated storm chance today. A few showers and storms bubbled up along and north of I-70 earlier this morning but quickly fell apart.

Even though storms remained below severe thresholds it is important to stay weather aware because a strong to severe storm is possible today. This severe risk will mainly impact our northern counties.

The late afternoon and evening hours will need to be monitored when the front could spark another opportunity for isolated storms which could be strong to severe. All forms of severe weather will be possible. Points north will still be the focus but a shower or storm may try to sneak into Southwest Kansas. Storms should quickly lose their energy after sundown and fizzle out early in the overnight.

Storm chances will drop off into and over the weekend, it will be dry and hot. Our next front looks to move in early next week and provide a slightly better chance of showers and storms to the north. However, the front will tease us with relief from the heat as it wobbles to the north rather than cruising through the area.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 96 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 72 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 97 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 71 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.