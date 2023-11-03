When you take that first step out the door this morning you will notice the cold does not sting as much. Most of us are starting the day above freezing but temperatures this morning are still worthy of a jacket or coat.

More sunshine will keep the warming trend going. We wrap up the work and school week with pleasant highs in the 60s and 70s.

A string of mild days follows as we go through the weekend and into next week. Whatever your plans are over the next few days hopefully they include spending some time outdoors.

Even though high pressure keeps us sunny and dry today there will be some disturbances nearby but they will mainly track to our north.

There is a small chance that a sprinkle or shower skims a few of our northernmost counties into Saturday but most of us will stay dry.

A front early next week will shave a few degrees off of our highs. A more potent front by Wednesday will knock highs down to the 50s for the second half of the week. Moisture for the Sunflower State is not looking likely with these disturbances.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 67 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 44 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 67 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 46 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 63 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 59 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 58 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy.