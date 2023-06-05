There are a few showers and storms around to start the day, mainly to the north. Most of this activity should fizzle out by the time the sun is up.

There is another chance for pop up showers and storms later this afternoon. They will be possible anywhere from west to east. Severe weather is not expected.

It will also be another warm day with highs in the 70s and 80s. High temperatures will be slightly cooler to the west.

Hit or miss showers and storms will fall apart later this evening. There is a small chance that one or two survive into the overnight but conditions will be drier during the night.

Ups and downs in our temperatures will be minor as we stay warm through the week.

We will also continue to have daily rain chances. Tuesday afternoon will hold the best chance for seeing a few showers and storms pop up during the day.

The week ahead will not be a washout but anyone outside will need to be aware of the potential for lightning and isolated downpours.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.