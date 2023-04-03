The threat of wildfires continues into the start of the new week due to dry, warm, and windy conditions. Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect to southwest today but winds will pick up even more Tuesday which has prompted a Fire Weather Watch to be issued for most of the area.

Wind gusts today could reach 35 mph but then reach as high as 60 to 65 mph by tomorrow. High Wind Alerts will also be in effect through Tuesday.

There is not much moisture in the forecast to help with fire concerns. There is a boundary draped across the area which will have an impact on our temperatures.

There is a small chance that the boundary sparks a shower to the northeast but most of us will stay dry.

High temperatures will range from the 60s to the 80s. It will be warmer to the south where areas are ahead of the front and cooler to the north where areas will be behind the front. There will also be a little more cloud cover to the north and northeast which will impact temperatures.

There is another chance for moisture tomorrow. Rain will be possible to the northwest and could mix with a few snowflakes. This chance shifts to the southwest by evening.

We will need to monitor areas farther east by the evening too. As a front cruises through the area it will spark a few storms. There is a risk for a strong to severe storm in our easternmost counties. Storms will race to the east so this chance will not last all night.

Temperatures will drop mid-week after the front passes through and winds switch back out of the northwest. We will gradually work our way back to being above average by the weekend.

Moisture will be difficult to find through the rest of the week so we will likely have more days of fire concerns ahead.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 80 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 57 Wind: SE 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 84 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lo: 32 Wind: NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 56 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.