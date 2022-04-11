We are starting the new week with the same Fire Weather Alerts that plagued the area last week. There are a few showers around this morning but any moisture we are able to receive will not help with fire concerns. It is important that we continue to avoid outdoor burning.

Gusty winds return to Western Kansas today but winds across the entire area will increase tomorrow. Gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph. Winds will also be out of the south Tuesday which will help warm many of us into the 80s.

Late in the afternoon, Central and Eastern Kansas will need to keep an eye to the sky. Storms are expected to develop once we get into the evening. A few showers cannot be ruled out to the west but most of the action will be happening farther east in our area. Storms linger into the overnight but should wane from there as they track to the east.

The greatest risk of severe weather is to the east of Wichita and I-135. All forms of severe weather will be possible. There is potential for tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds so please be weather aware.

There may be a trailing shower or storm Wednesday behind a front that sweeps through but severe weather is not expected. The front will also usher in a noticeable cooldown. After highs in the 80s Tuesday we will dip into the 50s and 60s Wednesday. Highs will rebound closer to average by the end of the work week.

Some weak pulses of energy may push a shower or storm into the area during the first half of the weekend but this chance does not look like a sure thing just yet.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 71 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 53 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 47 Wind: S/NW 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 63 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 66 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 64 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 58 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, windy.