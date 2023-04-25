There is not much rainfall around early this morning but you will need to keep the rain jacket and umbrella handy. A disturbance tracking through the region will likely spark an uptick in moisture through our Tuesday.

Showers are likely and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible too. Rain could be heavy at times.

We will need to keep an eye on the far southwest corner of the area where an isolated strong to severe storm will be possible. Timing looks to be later this afternoon and into the evening. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main storm threats.

Rain and cloudy skies will keep temperatures cooler than average. Many of our temperatures this morning are starting in the 40s and there will not be much warming as the day progresses.

Showers and rumbles will stick around through the night and into Wednesday. Areas farther northeast will not be as damp.

Rain will thin out through Wednesday night into Thursday as an area of low pressure slides farther south. This will turn into a drier Thursday.

With drier conditions and more sunshine able to break free from the clouds, high temperatures will be milder in the 60s.

A front will begin to move in late Thursday and will spark a few more showers Thursday night into Friday. Rain chances will go back up to wrap up the work and school week. There is a small chance that some showers linger into early Saturday.

When all is said and done the highest rainfall totals of 1″ to 2+” will favor areas south of I-70. The bulk of the weekend and into next week will be dry. Temperatures will be slow to warm but highs in the 60s will not be too bad.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 53 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 45 Wind: E 10-20

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 56 Wind: E 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain. Lo: 44 Wind: NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 44 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 41 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 64 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.