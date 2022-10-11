There are a few showers and storms that have been skimming our easternmost counties. Severe weather is not expected this morning and most of this rain will wrap up by the time the sun is up. Our next cold front is in sight and this will spark another chance for storms later this evening and tonight.

There will still be some rain nearby to our east later this morning and into the afternoon but most of us will be dry. Those that start the day with cloud cover will start to see skies clear back out.

The afternoon will be windy and warm before the next front arrives. Gusts could reach 30 to 40 mph. Strong southerly flow is what will help high temperatures warm above average into the 80s.

Winds will begin to experience a northerly switch to the north as the front starts to move in. Gusty and dry conditions will lead to high fire danger. Outdoor burning should be avoided today.

Red Flag Warnings will expire in the evening, this is when the cold front will begin to spark a few showers and storms. The better chance looks to be to the north initially.

We will need to stay weather aware because an isolated severe storm will be possible. The development of stronger storms will first develop to the north and sweep a bit farther south of I-70 while tracking to the east. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats between Central and Eastern Kansas.

Most of the wet and stormy weather will track to the east through the overnight. Early risers may benefit from some lingering, leftover rainfall but skies look like they will be pretty dry once the sun is up Wednesday.

After a warm Tuesday, Wednesday will feel more like fall with highs in the 70s. We will drop some more Thursday with highs as low as the 60s.

We will warm back up to near 80 into the weekend. A cold front sweeps through Saturday and will reset our temperatures by Sunday. A quick reinforcing shot of cooler air behind the front will keep highs below average into early next week. There may be a shower or storm associated with these disturbances, especially south, but most of us will stay dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 84 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 55 Wind: S/N 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 76 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 72 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 78 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.