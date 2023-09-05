Our next cold front is tracking through the region and has sparked a few showers and storms. Western Kansas will miss out on the rain as isolated rumbles mainly impact Central and Eastern Kansas this morning. Severe weather is not expected and skies will turn drier by the afternoon.

The front will also bring some breezy winds that will switch out of the north. This will bring some slightly cooler temperatures to Western Kansas but many of our Central Kansas cities will bake again with high temperatures heating up through the 90s.

As the front slowly advances east it will spark a few more storms during the evening. Even though most of the area will stay dry there could be a few rumbles nearby to the east and southeast.

The Storm Prediction Center has included the far southeast corner of the area in an isolated severe storm risk. However, this is not much of a concern since most of the storms will stay outside of the area.

High pressure dominates Wednesday which means skies will stay sunny all day. The front will push all the way through by this time and high temperatures will not be too bad in the 80s to the low 90s.

Temperatures will be up and down through the rest of the work week and then there will be a downward trend over the weekend and into next week. The cooldown will also be accompanied by better chances for showers and storms.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 98 Wind: S/NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: NW/N 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 90 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy.