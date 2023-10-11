Warm and windy sums up what we can expect for our Wednesday. Strong southerly winds will help send high temperatures into the 80s.

We are starting to see fire concerns make their way back into the area due to these conditions. A Fire Weather Warning will be in effect to the southwest today from 3pm to 7pm.

There will not be much moisture to help with these fire concerns. A front will lift to our north which is where the majority of the rain will be in the region today.

We will still need to keep an eye on the northern half of the area during the night which is when and where there will be a slightly better chance for a spotty shower or storm. Severe weather is not expected.

Due to the lack of rainfall and gusty conditions continuing Thursday, fire danger will continue to be high.

Winds Thursday will be sustained at 15 to 30 mph with the strongest gusts pushing 50 to 55 mph. This has prompted a High Wind Watch to the northwest.

Rain will wrap back around into Northwest Kansas tomorrow as the cooler side of the storm system starts to work into the Sunflower State. We will need to keep an eye on areas between Central and Eastern Kansas.

Strong to severe storms will be possible late in the afternoon and during the evening. Please be weather aware because a tornado will be possible.

Once we get into Thursday night, any lingering moisture will mainly be to our north and east and we will only continue to dry out from there.

Winds will still be strong Friday and they will be out of the northwest which will drop high temperatures to the 50s and 60s. There could be a little cloud cover Saturday but conditions for viewing the partial solar eclipse are looking good.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 85 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S/SE 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: S/NW 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 37 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, breezy.